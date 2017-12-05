Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Breastfeeding Book

Everything You Need to Know About Nursing Your Child from Birth Through Weaning

by

A fully revised edition of the Dr. Sears guide to breastfeeding, a perennial favorite of parents for nearly two decades

From pediatric experts Martha Sears, R.N., and William Sears, M.D., a comprehensive, reassuring, authoritative information on:

How to get started breastfeeding, with illustrated tips for latching on Increasing your milk supply Breastfeeding when working away from home Pumps and other technology associated with breastfeeding Making sure your nursing baby gets optimum nutrition, including the most recent information about the importance of omega-3 fatty acids and “milk-oriented microbiota” Nutrition and fitness for moms Nighttime breastfeeding Breastfeeding and fertility Toddler nursing and weaning Special circumstances And much more…

Breastfeeding contributes to nurturing a smarter and healthier baby, and a healthier and more intuitive mommy. Isn’t that what every child needs, and every parent wants?
Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Health & Fitness / Breastfeeding

On Sale: October 9th 2018

Price: $16.99 / $22.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 288

ISBN-13: 9780316417853

Edition: Revised