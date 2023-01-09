The Oddmire, Book 1: Changeling

“Ritter crafts a well-paced adventure filled with whimsy and peril, in which the bonds of family and love prove stronger than any spell or curse. With memorable characters—especially the irrepressible protagonists, who make a delightful team—and an atmospheric setting, this is a strong series opener.”

—Publishers Weekly



“Set in a magical world filled with incredible creatures from folklore, this fast-paced fantasy will keep readers turning the pages as they follow the twins through the dark and mysterious woods. Unique characters with complex personalities will give readers insight into the feelings and actions of not only Tinn and Cole and their mother, but the creatures—both good and evil—they encounter on their journey. A captivating series opener.”

—Booklist, starred review



“Fans of Michael Buckley’s ‘Sisters Grimm’ novels will delight in this fast-paced, page-turning fantasy . . . A must-buy for any collection and a title that will lead readers to other classic titles used as source ­material.”

—School Library Journal



“A delightful series opener.”

—Kirkus Reviews



“Ritter invests the novel’s questions about biological identity and birthright with equally powerful affirmations of bonds forged by familial love . . . The snappy, humorous dialogue and shifting perspectives keep the pace lively, and readers can look forward to learning more about Fable in the next installment.”

—The Bulletin of the Center for Children’s Books



“This is the delightful beginning to a new series about goblins who seek to restore magic to the Wild Wood.”

—Book Riot



“Ritter’s brand of magic here is a gift for all readers of the fantastical—young and old alike.”

—The Mountain Times



“A great adventure that keeps you guessing!”

—Imagination Soup



