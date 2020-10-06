How Do You Fight a Horse-Sized Duck?

Can an astronaut throw a baseball so it hits the Earth?

If you had $2,000, how would you double it in 24 hours?

How is a milk carton like a plane seat?

Chicken McNuggets come in boxes of 6, 9, and 20. What's the largest number of McNuggets that McDonald's can't sell you?

How many dogs in the world have the exact same number of hairs?

