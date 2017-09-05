NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER



“Engrossing…entertaining…the perfect book to take to the beach.” – Boston Herald



Two families, both carried by the Mayflower across stormy seas… both destined to generations of proud leadership, shameful intrigue, and passion for the sandy crest of land that became their heritage…

This is the story of the Bigelow and Hilyard clans, from their first years on America’s shores, through the fury of her wars and the glory of her triumphs, to our own time when young Geoff Hilyard must fight to save both his marriage to a Bigelow heir and the windswept coast he loves. It is a struggle that will take him deep into the past, to a centuries-old feud that never died..And on a dangerous quest for a priceless relic of American history that has lain hidden in the Cape for over two hundred years.

