NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER
“Engrossing…entertaining…the perfect book to take to the beach.” – Boston Herald
Two families, both carried by the Mayflower across stormy seas… both destined to generations of proud leadership, shameful intrigue, and passion for the sandy crest of land that became their heritage…
This is the story of the Bigelow and Hilyard clans, from their first years on America’s shores, through the fury of her wars and the glory of her triumphs, to our own time when young Geoff Hilyard must fight to save both his marriage to a Bigelow heir and the windswept coast he loves. It is a struggle that will take him deep into the past, to a centuries-old feud that never died..And on a dangerous quest for a priceless relic of American history that has lain hidden in the Cape for over two hundred years.
“Engrossing…entertaining…the perfect book to take to the beach.” – Boston Herald
Two families, both carried by the Mayflower across stormy seas… both destined to generations of proud leadership, shameful intrigue, and passion for the sandy crest of land that became their heritage…
This is the story of the Bigelow and Hilyard clans, from their first years on America’s shores, through the fury of her wars and the glory of her triumphs, to our own time when young Geoff Hilyard must fight to save both his marriage to a Bigelow heir and the windswept coast he loves. It is a struggle that will take him deep into the past, to a centuries-old feud that never died..And on a dangerous quest for a priceless relic of American history that has lain hidden in the Cape for over two hundred years.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Engrossing...entertaining...the perfect book to take to the beach."—Boston Herald
"Teems with memorable characters...suspense, authenticity, conflict."—Chicago Tribune
"Packed with history and incident...Martin gives Michener a run for his money in this rousing tale."—Publishers Weekly
"Ingeniously schemed...riveting."
—Christian Science Monitor
—Christian Science Monitor