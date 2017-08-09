INSTANT NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER
Meet the Pratt clan. Driven men. Determined women. Through six turbulent generations, they would pursue a lost Paul Revere treasure. And turn a family secret into an obsession that could destroy them. Here is the novel that launched William Martin’s astonishing literary career and became an instant bestseller. From the grit and romance of old Boston to exclusive — and dangerous — Back Bay today, this sweeping saga paints an unforgettable portrait of a powerful dynasty beset by the forces of history…and a heritage of greed, lust, murder and betrayal.
What's Inside
Praise
"A rip-roaring page turner. A perfect read!"—Boston Globe
"Spellbinding...Ingenious."—Cincinnati Enquirer
"Marvelous...captures the reader from page one and holds to the explosive ending."—King Features Syndicate
"Martin's first novel is a clever and entertaining blend of history, family, saga, and mystery."
—Publishers Weekly
"Martin has carefully researched the topography of old Boston and tidily balances his inventive plot with narrow escapes and stopwatch action, including a subway tunnel dig and shootout...a bracing brew for long cold nights"—Kirkus Reviews