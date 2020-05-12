Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Unsolved UFO Mysteries

Unsolved UFO Mysteries

The World's Most Compelling Cases of Alien Encounter

by

by

Focusing on unsolved sightings of UFOs and encounters by people in a variety of situations, the authors combine their files to present a number of baffling UFO situations that remain unexplained by conventional science.
Read More

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Body, Mind & Spirit / Ufos & Extraterrestrials

On Sale: December 14th 2008

Price: $4.99 / $6.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 304

ISBN-13: 9780446554695

Grand Central Publishing Logo
ebook
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Edition: Digital original

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews