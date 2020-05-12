Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Unsolved UFO Mysteries
The World's Most Compelling Cases of Alien Encounter
Focusing on unsolved sightings of UFOs and encounters by people in a variety of situations, the authors combine their files to present a number of baffling UFO situations that remain unexplained by conventional science.Read More
Edition: Digital original
