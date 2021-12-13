Titan of the Senate
Titan of the Senate

Orrin Hatch and the Once and Future Golden Age of Bipartisanship

by William Doyle

If greatness is measured by achievement, Orrin Hatch was the greatest U.S. senator of modern times.

This is the dramatic story of a conservative champion who shaped modern America—by leading a Golden Age of Bipartisanship and passing more legislation than any other Senator in the post-Vietnam era. Senator Orrin Hatch co-wrote the most sweeping civil rights bill since the 1960s, launched a health insurance program for 25,000,000 uninsured children, co-created the generic drug industry, and championed the greatest HIV/AIDS legislation in American history, while sponsoring or co-sponsoring over 750 pieces of legislation. Based on interviews with Hatch and many of his Senate colleagues plus over 10,000 pages of research from the U.S. Senate Historian's files, this is also the story of a leader who envisions a New Golden Age of Bipartisanship for the post-Trump, post-virus era of American politics.

