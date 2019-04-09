Transitions

The best-selling guide for coping with changes in life and work, named one of the 50 all-time best books in self-help and personal development

Whether you choose it or it is thrust upon you, change brings both opportunities and turmoil. Sincewas first published, this supportive guide has helped hundreds of thousands of readers cope with these issues by providing an elegantly simple yet profoundly insightful roadmap of the transition process. With the understanding born of both personal and professional experience, William Bridges takes readers step by step through the three stages of any transition: The Ending, The Neutral Zone, and, eventually, The New Beginning. Bridges explains how each stage can be understood and embraced, leading to meaningful and productive movement into a hopeful future. With a new introduction highlighting how the advice in the book continues to apply and is perhaps even more relevant today, and a new chapter devoted to change in the workplace,will remain the essential guide for coping with the one constant in life: change.