



Transitions takes readers step-by-step through the three perilous stages of any transition, explaining how each stage can be understood and embraced. The book offers an elegant, simple, yet profoundly insightful roadmap to navigate change and move into a hopeful future:

Endings . Every transition begins with one. Too often we misunderstand them, confuse them with finality — that’s it, all over, finished! Yet the way we think about endings is key to how we can begin anew.

. Every transition begins with one. Too often we misunderstand them, confuse them with finality — that’s it, all over, finished! Yet the way we think about endings is key to how we can begin anew. The Neutral Zone . The second hurdle: a seemingly unproductive time-out when we feel disconnected from people and things in the past, and emotionally unconnected to the present. Actually, the neutral zone is a time of reorientation. How can we make the most of it?

. The second hurdle: a seemingly unproductive time-out when we feel disconnected from people and things in the past, and emotionally unconnected to the present. Actually, the neutral zone is a time of reorientation. How can we make the most of it? The New Beginning. We come to beginnings only at the end, when we launch new activities. To make a successful new beginning requires more than simply persevering. It requires an understanding of the external signs and inner signals that point the way to the future.

First published in 1980,was the first book to explore the underlying and universal pattern of transition. Named one of the fifty most important self-help books of all time,remains the essential guide for coping with the inevitable changes in life.