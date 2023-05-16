The $64 Tomato

For Anne, Zach, and Katie

And to the memory of my father, William Alexander

I will go to the garden.

I will be a romantic. I will sell

myself in hell,

in heaven also I will be.

—Robert Creeley, "The Door"

There's a fine line between gardening and madness.

—Cliff Clavin in Cheers

PROLOGUE



Gentleman Farmer

"Why can't Dad be more like other dads?" Katie asked my wife recently. "All my friends' dads spend Sundays watching football and drinking beer." Then for good measure she added, "I wish we had a normal family."

I was flabbergasted when I heard this. This is a thirteen-year-old's ideal of a father? Belching beer in front of the TV on a Sunday afternoon? I realize that most teenage girls think their families are weird (and their friends' families cool), but still I was a little hurt. While this conversation was taking place, I was in the garden, of course, even though it was December. The first hard freeze of the season was coming in overnight, and I needed to harvest the remaining leeks. Later, while the Jets were blowing a close one, I was in the kitchen, making steaming leek-potato soup that Katie positively swooned over at dinner. And she wanted to trade me in for a beer-drinking couch potato?

Granted, I have my obsessions and eccentricities, the garden being the most obvious, and maybe I'm not a typical dad, but I'm certainly normal. I decided to visit Zach's bedroom for a reality check from a levelheaded seventeen-year-old.

"Zach, you'd say I'm a normal dad and we're a normal family, wouldn't you?"

"Ah-ha-ha-ha-ha-ha …" He nearly fell out of his chair, where he might have vanished for days beneath a deep pile of unwashed laundry, sweatshirts, textbooks, magazines, a trombone and a euphonium, and two guitars.

"I'll take that as a no?"

"You've got to be kidding," Zach said, turning to face me directly. Zach has mastered the teenage art of subtly turning the tables on parent-child roles and making me feel the child, sheepish and a little embarrassed as he assumes the role of wise parent. "Nothing is normal about this family," he lectured, not smiling.

I've long known that I'm a little short on self-awareness, but this gap between my very own kids' perception of our family life and mine was shocking nonetheless.

"In what ways, Zach? It feels pretty normal to me."

"Dad, just look around," Zach said, becoming exasperated with my denseness. "Take this house, for one. And you just came in from the garden. In freakin' December."

"How was that leek soup tonight?"

"And you cook."

"It was good, wasn't it? I think the leeks are sweeter late in the year."

Zach spun his chair back to his computer, sighing and shaking his head. "December," I heard him mutter under his breath.

Whore in the Bedroom, Horticulturist in the Garden

Nature, Mr. Allnutt, is what we are put in this world to rise above.

—Katharine Hepburn to Humphrey Bogart in The African Queen

Bridget arrived for her interview late, breathless, and blond. As we drank herbal tea around the kitchen table, she dug deep into a leather portfolio, emerging with glossy photographs of gardens she had designed for previous clients. Anne ooh-aahed over the photographs, which looked like rather ordinary gardens to me, but to be fair, I was only seeing them peripherally. My eyes were riveted on the hands holding the photographs. Delicate, lightly freckled hands with dirty—filthy—fingernails. Real gardener's fingernails. The effect was startling, at once repulsive and erotic. The phrase whore in the bedroom, horticulturist in the garden popped into my head. I tried to blink it away. When I finally looked up, Bridget smiled and squinted her crinkly green eyes at me. A winkless wink. Had I been caught ogling her dirty hands?

After reviewing her credentials and our project, we strolled through the property, Bridget and I falling into lockstep as Anne trailed slightly behind. Passing various anonymous plants and flowers, Bridget would point to what was to me some nameless weedy shrub and exclaim in a breathless whisper something like, "Ah, a beautiful Maximus clitoris." She knew all the botanical names, the Latin rolling off her tongue like steamy profanity in the heat of passion.

We hired Bridget on the spot, without interviewing anyone else. It seems she'd made an impression on Anne as well.

"Did you notice her beautiful teeth?" Anne sighed as Bridget drove off in her battered Toyota, vanishing in a cloud of smoke and noise.

Beautiful teeth? Who were we talking about, Seabiscuit? My wife, a physician, tends to be a little clinical at times. Sometimes I catch her taking my pulse or listening to my heart murmur while I think we're making love. So the fact that she would sit across from a beautiful woman and mainly notice her teeth should not have surprised me. In fact, Anne is fascinated with, and jealous of, anyone with better teeth than she, which is to say just about anyone born after about 1970.

"Her teeth? Not really," I said, being more interested in my burgeoning dirty-fingernail fetish.

We hired Bridget even though she had never designed a vegetable garden. Who has, after all? People hire landscape architects to design entire landscapes, or patio and pool plantings, or civic gardens. Who hires a professional to figure out where to put the tomatoes? You put down a few railroad ties and throw down some seeds, right? Not us.

After two years of staring at "the baseball field," the elongated, sloping piece of land in a hollow between our kitchen and the neighbors' driveway, and after hours of studying garden-design books, we still hadn't a clue how to proceed. We wanted something more than the usual boring rectangular beds. We wanted a little pizzazz with our parsley. And it was, to be sure, a challenging space. Bordered on our neighbors' side by a railroad-tie retaining wall and on the opposite side by our ninety-year-old stone wall, the garden was oddly below grade and, after a rain, held water like a huge sponge. Furthermore, it sloped about fifteen feet along its seventy-five-foot length, so some type of terracing seemed inevitable. We needed professional help.

The fact that we even had a suitable plot for a garden had come as a bit of a surprise. We had nicknamed the area "the baseball field" because both before and after we moved into our house, the neighborhood kids used it daily for baseball. Not our kids, of course. Katie was still a toddler, and Zach—well, the most useful thing Zach had ever done with a baseball bat was to use it at age five to reach the screen door latch, locking me out of the house while I was waiting on the porch with my glove and ball. He wanted to stay inside and read, not play baseball with his dad.

So the four of us watched from afar as the kids next door played spirited baseball games in the field. We assumed the land belonged to our next-door neighbors Larry and Claire, whose two sons spent most of their summer afternoons on it. We watched curiously that first summer as the games became difficult when the unmowed grass grew ankle high, then stopped altogether when the grass reached knee height. One day I finally flagged Larry down while he was mowing the rest of his yard and asked why he'd stopped mowing the field. He looked at me as if I were an idiot and said, "Because it's yours," gave a tug on his mower, and was off.

Ours? My first, instinctive reaction was, "Wow, I've got more land than I thought! What a deal!" I ran inside to tell Anne. She was, well, unimpressed. Or more accurately, not interested. Clearly the territorial gene resides on the Y chromosome. But even my landowner's euphoria quickly faded to a more sobering, "Jesus, this worthless patch of lawn is going to add another half hour of mowing every week." Not to mention that it was now midsummer and the grass had grown to a height of two feet. My third reaction—if you can call a thought that takes several years to arrive a reaction—was, "What a great spot for a kitchen garden." Not a mere patch for a few tomatoes and baseball-bat-size zucchini (we had already done that), but a real, landscaped, eat-your-heart-out-Monet, gardenmagazine-quality garden—only we would grow mainly vegetables instead of flowers in it.

Bridget, she of the Scandinavian green eyes and strawberry blond hair, with her perfect teeth and botanical Latin, would design it. Her husband, a landscaper who specialized in garden construction, would build it. One contractor, no hassle. That's the way we like it.

Bridget had promised us a preliminary plan in two weeks. As it was just early summer, we had plenty of time. Our goal was to have construction started by Labor Day; that would allow plenty of time to complete the project before the autumn rains turned our yard into a quagmire of slick yellow clay. We really wanted the garden completed by fall, because we were eager to get early potatoes, peas, and spinach planted the following March. If construction was delayed till spring, who knew when it would be completed, and we would lose a half year of crops. Bridget readily agreed that Labor Day was no problem.

Two weeks came and went, then three. No plan. Two months passed. Finally Bridget called. She had the plans, behind schedule, she acknowledged, but worth waiting for. A few days later, Bridget arrived, still late, breathless, and blond. And smelling of the earth, of a fresh potato patch. She unrolled a large, professional-looking blueprint onto the kitchen table, smoothing it out under her dirty fingernails. It was a lovely work of art, with carefully drawn circles for shrubs, and smaller circles for plants, and little curly things for flowers, with (of course) Latin names indicated for everything. The content, however, was not what I had envisioned. Her design was essentially rows of rectangular beds, separated by two grass paths running up the middle and transversely across the garden. There were some nice touches: where the paths intersected, she had put in stone circles with birdbaths or ornaments, and she had a nice stone staircase descending to the sunken garden. It was a perfectly fine garden, it was just a little… I struggled for a word, just the right word, as Bridget nervously studied my face. "Cartesian," I said.

Bridget blinked. "Cartesian?"

I looked to Anne for help. She pretended not to know me.

"You know," I said. "Rectangular. Planar. I guess we had something more rambling in mind."

Bridget looked at the plan and thought for a minute, and this is what she must have said to herself: "My husband is going to use Big Machinery to shape and terrace the land; therefore the terraces have to be perpendicular. Irregularly shaped terraces would require him to build them by hand, which he is not about to do at any price."

Obviously, she couldn't say that to a client. Here instead is the translation she supplied to the naive and gullible homeowner.

"The problem is, Bill"—it was strange, tingly, and totally convincing to hear her say my name—"you have to terrace it to deal with the slope, and terraces have to be rectangular."

Oh. Well, that shows how much I know. Of course, terraces have to be rectangular. (It would be some years before I realized the blatant untruth of that statement.) Okay, so much for winding, rambling paths. Rectangular is fine. I moved my attention to the broad, grassy paths. "I don't know that I like the idea of having to mow my garden. Can we put something else in here?"

Bridget crinkled her green eyes at me. "But, Bill, the grass paths will look so grand," she insisted. "So stately. And the mowing is nothing. Two swipes with the mower. You think about it; I know you'll want the grass." I looked to Anne for guidance, but she was gazing at Bridget.

The garden architect flashed her pearlies in Anne's direction. Anne, I think involuntarily, smiled back. What kind of spell had this Valkyrie cast over us?

Okay, rectangular and grassy. Sounds good to me. And she does have all those beautiful architectural symbols and Latin names, and the great teeth. We wrote out a check and agreed we would see her husband around Labor Day.

A S L ABOR D AY APPROACHED , Anne and I were flush with excitement. We had signed a contract, made a down payment for the construction phase, and spent our idle minutes running our fingers over the smooth blueprints and poring over seed catalogs. One moonless night in August, we grabbed some blankets and lay on our backs in the tall grass in the garden-to-be, touching hands, looking at the constellations, discussing what to plant. We were going to have a two-thousand-square-foot garden next year! To a couple of former city dwellers, this seemed like a small farm. No more agonizing decisions over whether to plant squash or lettuce. We could plant everything. I fancied myself a small farmer, self-sufficient in vegetables for at least several months of the year, and longer for storage crops like potatoes and winter squash. With the occasional shooting star shamelessly egging us on, Anne topped my ambitions with her romantic dreams of canning, making the garden's bounty last twelve months of the year. I responded with homemade sun-dried tomatoes, tasting of sunshine and acidic sweetness.

"Fresh blueberries," Anne moaned, "that turn your lips blue."

"Cherry tomatoes," I countered. "Popped whole into your mouth."

Before long we were rolling in the summer grass, our way of saying farewell to the baseball field with its little vegetable patch and welcoming the kitchen garden.

With these tantalizing visions dangling before us, we didn't mind sacrificing the last few late tomatoes of the year, ripping out the plants and disassembling the beds in anticipation of Big Machinery that would be arriving any day.

Labor Day arrived. No Big Machinery. I called Bridget to try to get a start date.

"George is held up on a job on Long Island," she explained. "He spends every summer working on an estate, and the job's running long this year. But we'll definitely be starting by Columbus Day."

Long Island? That's a hundred miles away. This guy gets around.

"You don't say, Bridget. I'm from Long Island. What town is he in?" As if I didn't know.

"East Hampton."

Great. I've just ripped out my tomatoes, rainy season is approaching, and my landscaper is summering in the Hamptons. Just great.

"I just wouldn't let it slip past Columbus Day," I warned her once I caught my breath. "After the first hard frost hits, our soil gets very slick, and your machinery is going to get stuck on the hill."

"Shouldn't be a problem," Bridget breezed. "George is pretty good with the equipment."

Sure, I wanted to tell her. So was Napoleon until he encountered Russian mud.

P OOR THING (B RIDGET OR N APOLEON ) didn't have a clue. But I had witnessed my own Waterloo after our septic system failed almost as soon as we'd moved into the house (naturally). Actually, it's not quite accurate to say our "septic system" failed. Unknown to (1) our crack home inspector, (2) the bank holding the mortgage, and (3) the novice buyers, our ninety-year-old house did not have anything resembling a septic system. In fact, I didn't even know what a septic system was. The only accommodation for waste was some ancient, brittle clay pipe that ran underground for about a hundred feet down the hill, under an old stone wall (which had partially collapsed the pipe), and into a stone well, whose exact location was a closely held secret. The liquids apparently escaped between the well stones into the surrounding soil, while the solid wastes … well, I don't know what became of them except that after a few months of our family's flushing the toilets, nothing was going anywhere.

We brought in Lou, a local excavator who was recommended to us by our plumber. He checked my credit, flushed some expensive transmitting device down the toilet, and listened through headphones for the plaintive beep that would reveal the location of the secret well.

It was never heard from again.

We did eventually locate and open the ancient stone tank with the help of a former owner and, after seeing it, immediately came to the conclusion that we needed a new, modern system. Within a few days, Lou had dropped in a twelve-hundred-gallon concrete holding tank and said he'd be back to complete the more time-consuming part of the system—the drainage, or leach, field—in a few weeks, after he'd completed another job. Lou explained helpfully that the way a septic system works is that all effluence goes into a concrete tank planted in your lawn. Near the very top of the tank is a pipe that leads out to a leach field, which consists of a set of underground perforated pipes. As waste enters the tank, solids drop to the bottom, where they are broken down by naturally occurring bacteria. The clean liquids on the surface flow out the pipe to the leach field, where they seep into the earth to be filtered and broken down before reentering the water table.

Grateful for the ability to flush our toilets again, we didn't fuss over the delay or even over the fact that in lieu of a drainage field for the liquid wastes, Lou had run a long hose down to the woods that constitute the lower half of our property. A little pee in the woods for a couple of weeks couldn't hurt anything. And it flowed away from the house.

A couple of weeks stretched into a couple of months. I started calling Lou regularly as the leaves began falling from the trees. I thought I was always polite, but Lou didn't appreciate what he felt was harassment. What had started as a cordial partnership between homeowner and contractor soon turned tense, then rancorous.

"What are you complaining about? At least you can flush your toilet," he snapped once. "Do you think I'm loafing around? I'm taking care of people who can't flush their toilets! I was there for you when you needed me, wasn't I?" He followed with a vague threat about walking off the job if I wasn't happy with him, and hung up. Uhoh. That was the last thing I needed—to start over with a new contractor. I stopped calling.

Either in spite of, because of, or irrespective of my discontinued phone calls, one day in early November, Lou and his backhoe did materialize in the backyard and immediately started making huge gashes in the steeply sloped lawn behind the kitchen. Another day or two and the leach field would be completed.

The next morning we woke to the season's first hard frost, a sparkling carpet of silver across the grass and exposed soil. Lou arrived at 7:30 a.m. and fired up the back-hoe. As I made coffee, I heard unfamiliar whining sounds coming from the machinery, not unlike the sound of a car spinning its wheels on ice. I looked out the window. The backhoe was stuck in the melting frost, the treads whirring helplessly in place. Lou came around to the house.

"I can't do anything here. I'm going to come back around noon, after the sun has dried out the ground." But the low November sun never did dry out the ground, not that day nor the next. There was once a thriving brick industry in town, and apparently a vein of brick-quality clay ran right through our property. Each morning's frost or dew brought more moisture to the clay that lay only inches below the surface of the lawn. Lou gave it a noble effort. I watched, unbelieving, as he "walked" the backhoe up the hill by pushing the blade into the earth and lifting the treads off the ground. But clearly one could not put in a leach field by walking a backhoe around the property. Nevertheless, Lou wasn't ready to give up.

"It's supposed to get warmer next week," he explained. "Let's just leave it untouched, and I'll be back in a week to finish up."

I must have looked doubtful.

"Don't worry, we're going to get this done."

And indeed, as Lou predicted, a warm front did come in. Preceded by a thunderstorm. Torrents of water rushed through the little canyons left from the digging, leaving mud and wet, sticky clay everywhere.

Game, set, and match. Lou announced he would be back next spring to put in the leach field. We were disappointed and upset, but at least we were sure that he would keep his word, that he wouldn't walk off a job that had become a nightmare for him and for us, as some contractors might have done. In fact, we were absolutely, positively sure he'd be back.

We had his backhoe.

Right outside our kitchen window. First stuck on slick clay, then stuck in frozen clay, then covered with a blanket of snow. All fall, winter, and spring, the accusatory backhoe sat there, huge and school-bus yellow, its open jaws mocking, laughing at us, every minute we spent in the kitchen. Our Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter guests were incredulous as they stared out our kitchen window, mouths agape.

"You mean he just left it here?" was the typical response. "Is he paying you for storage?" He wasn't, of course. The hose carrying our liquid wastes down the hill also attracted some interest. I looked at our water bill and did a little math. Our typical water consumption was about six thousand gallons a month. Sounds incredible, and I can't figure out how we use all that water, but apparently that figure is typical for a family of four. Since virtually all of the water that comes into the house leaves the house via the sewage system, over the nine months between septic tank installation and leach field installation, fifty-four thousand gallons of urine, dishwater, bathwater, and anything else that went down the drain ran down our hill into the woods. Just how far down the hill that liquid got before disappearing into the ground, we never knew. We did wonder if the neighbors far on the other side of the woods ever noticed anything peculiar, but we were too chicken to ask.

As the high sun of late spring slowly dried out the clay, our uninvited guest sat motionless like a loyal pet awaiting an owner who would never return, the knuckles of its fingered scoop resting on the ground. It turned out that over the winter, Lou, who had spent his navy years in ships' boiler rooms, had been diagnosed with mesothelioma, a particularly vicious cancer of the lining of the lung. I saw him only once again. I was shocked; at first I didn't recognize him. Lou had literally become the clichéd "shell of his former self," his skin hanging too large for his emaciated body. He managed a weak, but definitely not warm, smile for me. I wished him well and shook his hand. A month later he was dead. Someone else showed up to fire up the backhoe and finish the job. But I felt, and still feel to this day, ashamed at myself for my impatience, the angry phone calls, and the ensuing bitterness. I promised myself I would never again allow a relationship with a contractor to become bitter (a promise I would break the very next year).

A LL OF WHICH IS to explain why, when Halloween approached and Bridget's husband and his Big Machinery still had not arrived, Anne, sweet Anne who absolutely hates to get involved with contractors, Anne who would rather suffer months in silence than verbalize a complaint, Anne who is totally nonconfrontational in nature, woke up and saw the frost on the pumpkin and called Bridget.

"You may know landscaping," she told a shocked Bridget, "but Bill knows his soil. You need to start this job. Now."

And a couple of weeks later, in early November, they did. I took the day off from work and anxiously awaited George and his Big Machinery. Three hours late, still breathless and blond, Bridget pulled into the driveway in her battered Toyota, followed by a flatbed truck carrying Big Machinery. A young man in his twenties, with a long, flowing blond mane and familiar crinkly green eyes got out of the truck. Bridget introduced me to Lars and explained that George was finishing up a job and would be available in a couple of days to do the "skilled" work. Meanwhile, little brother Lars's job was to pull out the brush and tear up the soil, loosening things up for the terracing operation. Bridget gave Lars a few instructions—one of which, oddly, was, "Don't drive too fast"—and was off. Lars unloaded the tractor and a disc. The disc, which I remembered seeing as a child on the TV show Modern Farmer very early on Saturday mornings, is a frightening device, resembling something used in the Spanish Inquisition: a two-foot-diameter metal disc that sits off kilter on a large tricycle. Hitched to the tractor, it slices deep into the soil at about a forty-five-degree angle, breaking up and loosening the earth so that it can be pushed around by other Big Machinery.

I watched from a discreet distance as Lars tried unsuccessfully to hook up the disc to the tractor, struggling with a pin-and-socket fitting. More than once, he thought he had it figured out, only to drive off and leave the disc comically behind, like a motorcycle speeding off without its sidecar. The few times it stayed attached, it bounced ineffectively over the turf. I couldn't bear to watch, so I considered offering my assistance, although I doubted I could be of much help. Even though I am the director of technology at a research institute, where I manage the computer systems, technology for me begins where machinery leaves off. Or even later. Originally an engineering major in college, I wisely switched to English literature after a frustrating freshman year spent in the basement of the engineering building, unsuccessfully struggling to get a picture on the oscilloscope. Things haven't improved much in the decades since. I'm the guy who brings his car to the dealer because I can't unfold the backseat. The most significant automotive advance of the last fifty years? My vote goes to the symmetrical car key, because until its arrival I inserted my key upside down at least half the time.

Thus I had no business helping Lars, but the poor soul looked so pathetically perplexed that I wandered over toward the tractor to offer, if nothing else, moral support. Besides, I had a question.

"Ever use one of these things, Lars?" I inquired as politely as possible.

Lars grinned somewhat guiltily and shook his blond locks from side to side.