Fantastic Beasts: The Magizoologist's Discovery Case
Fantastic Beasts: The Magizoologist's Discovery Case

The Magizoologist's Discovery Case

Kit / ISBN-13: 9780762464418

USD: $39.95  /  CAD: $51.99

ON SALE: November 13th 2018

Genre: Nonfiction / Performing Arts / Film / Genres / Science Fiction & Fantasy

PAGE COUNT: 128

Kit
This deluxe enchanted replica of Newt Scamander’s case is loaded with interactive special features to make any fan of the Wizarding World feel like a master Magizoologist. Kit includes:

  • Collectible replica of the case carried along on Newt’s adventures, as packaging that doubles as a keepsake box, complete with metal locks.
  • “Muggle worthy” dial that allows the case to be opened in either non-wizard or wizarding modes. In non-wizard, a trick lid reveals mundane case contents, but in wizarding mode, further wonders are revealed:
  • Sound activation (when in wizarding mode): each time the case is opened, the sound of 1 of 7 different beasts is released.
  • 128-page, 4-1/4 x 7-inch notebook including images of the beasts encountered along Newt’s journey and field note illustrations. It’s also your Fantastic Beasts-inspired journal, inviting you to describe beasts that you find in your own world. Includes elastic band closure.
  • Newt Scamander’s wand pen.