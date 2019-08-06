Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Broken Heart of America

St. Louis and the Violent History of the United States

From an award-winning historian, a groundbreaking portrait of pervasive exploitation and radical resistance in America, told through the turbulent history of St. Louis

From Lewis and Clark’s 1804 expedition to the 2014 uprising in Ferguson, American history has been made in St. Louis. And as Walter Johnson shows in this searing book, the city exemplifies how imperialism, racism, and capitalism have persistently entwined to corrupt the nation’s past.

St. Louis was a staging post for Indian removal and imperial expansion, and its wealth grew on the backs of its poor black residents, from slavery through redlining and urban renewal. But it was once also America’s most radical city, home to anti-capitalist immigrants, the Civil War’s first general emancipation, and the nation’s first general strike — a legacy of resistance that endures.

A blistering history of a city’s rise and decline, The Broken Heart of America will forever change how we think about the United States.
Genre: Nonfiction / History / United States / 19th Century

On Sale: April 14th 2020

Price: $19.99 / $24.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 480

ISBN-13: 9781541646063

What's Inside

