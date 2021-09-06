Unsettled Land
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Unsettled Land

From Revolution to Republic, the Struggle for Texas

by Sam W. Haynes

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9781541645417

USD: $32  /  CAD: $40

ON SALE: May 3rd 2022

Genre: Nonfiction / History / United States / 19th Century

PAGE COUNT: 336

Select a format:

Hardcover
ebook Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged
A bold new history of the origins and aftermath of the Texas Revolution, revealing how Indians, Mexicans, and Americans battled for survival in one of the continent’s most diverse regions 
 
The Texas Revolution has long been cast as an epic episode in the origins of the American West. As the story goes, larger-than-life figures like Sam Houston, David Crockett, and William Barret Travis fought to free Texas from repressive Mexican rule. In Unsettled Land, historian Sam Haynes reveals the reality beneath this powerful creation myth. He shows how the lives of ordinary people—white Americans, Mexicans, Native Americans, and those of African descent—were upended by extraordinary events over twenty-five years. After the battle of San Jacinto, racial lines snapped taut as a new nation, the Lone Star republic, sought to expel Indians, marginalize Mexicans, and tighten its grip on the enslaved. 
 
This is a revelatory and essential new narrative of a major turning point in the history of North America. 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews