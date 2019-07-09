Top mystery writers abandon the cloak of fiction to explore mysteries in their own lives





For many of us, a good, heart-pounding mystery is the perfect escape from real-world confusion and chaos. But what about the writers who create those stories of suspense and intrigue? How do our favorite novelists cope with our perplexing world, and what mysteries keep them up at night?





In Private Investigations, twenty fan-favorite mystery writers share first-person tales of mysteries they’ve encountered at home and in the world. Caroline Leavitt regales us with a medical mystery, recounting a time when she lost her voice and doctors couldn’t find a cure, Martin Limón travels back to his military stint in Korea to grapple with the crimes of war, Anne Perry ponders the magical powers of stories conjured from writers’ imaginations, and more.





Exploring all the tropes of the genre — from haunted houses and elusive perpetrators to regrouping after missed signals have derailed you — these writers’ true tales show just how much art imitates life, and how, ultimately, we are all private investigators in our own real-world dramas.