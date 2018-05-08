Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Now or Never
Get ready for all the feels in this sexy, “emotionally charged” (Library Journal) romance about a bad boy hockey player who wants a second chance to win the heart of his high school crush.
All Winnie Braddock wants is a quiet place to be alone and time to heal her battered heart. But the refuge she’d hoped for in her family’s summer cottage is destroyed when she gets there to find Holden Hendricks literally camped out in the driveway. He made her life hell when they were kids, and despite what he says, it doesn’t look like much has changed. She doesn’t care if her brother hired Holden to renovate the house this winter; she wants him gone.
You miss 100 percent of the shots you never take. Holden knows that hockey saying all too well. After all, he could have gone pro if he hadn’t messed up so much as a kid. But now he’s desperate to prove he’s changed for the better, especially to Winnie Braddock. As the two work together to fix up the cottage piece by piece, they realize that perhaps they can give each other the new beginning they’ve both been waiting for — if they’re just willing to take the shot.
“A sexy and entertaining enemies-to-lovers romance with real emotional depth…truly moving and deeply romantic.” –Frolic
“The characters are so genuine, their relationship so realistic, that I felt like I was living it along with them…It’s the type of story that will get you hooked on the genre and begging for more…I loved this couple so much!”
–Lady with a Quill, “A Favorite Book of 2019”
“Victoria Denault has a real talent in writing romance that will touch your heart, as well as make you laugh out loud…Now or Never is a total 5-star read that will have you completely hooked from start to finish!”
–Steph and Chris Book Review
“The character-driven premise is engaging and spirited; the characters are broken, flirty and real; the romance is moving and emotional.”
–The Reading Café
What readers are saying about Now or Never…
“A beautiful story of healing, redemption, and the power of believing in each other.”
“Fantastic and enjoyable.”
“This book will give you all the feels.”
Edition: Digital original
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"A sexy and entertaining enemies-to-lovers romance with real emotional depth...truly moving and deeply romantic."—Frolic
"Fans of Denault will find another strong character-driven story about hockey and romance."—Library Journal
"The characters are so genuine, their relationship so realistic, that I felt like I was living it along with them...This is one of those books I would recommend to people who don't normally read romance, because it's the type of story that will get you hooked on the genre and begging for more...I loved this couple so much!...This romance really teaches you a lot about the human capacity to forgive and love one another."—Lady with a Quill, "A Favorite Book of 2019"
"The character driven premise is engaging and spirited; the characters are broken, flirty and real; the romance is moving and emotional."—The Reading Cafe
"Victoria Denault has a real talent in writing romance that will touch your heart, as well as make you laugh out loud (and sometimes all in the same page)! Now or Never is a total 5 star read that will have you completely hooked from start to finish!"—Steph and Chris Book Review
"[Ms. Denault] has an undeniable talent to pull you into the story from the beginning and doesn't let go until you're done."—The Bookish Sweet Tooth
"Really well done...Winnie and Holden were perfect together...really well written...a really solid romance between two characters working to put the pieces of their lives back together. I can't wait to read more from Victoria Denault soon!"—Carol's Random Life
"I'm always a sucker for a hero that works with his hands and found Holden endearing, alpha when he needed to be, but overall incredibly sweet. This was a story that had a lot of heart. Full of small town charm and family centered."—Under the Covers
"I really enjoyed reading this story. I had wondered and waited for this book about Winnie. It had more of punch than I expected, but it also felt very real. The feelings were strong, the heat was sizzling, and the couple is just right. These characters are so fun to read."—Kitty's Book Spot
"It was so great to see Winnie finally get her happily ever after. Her story was quite uplifting, and filled with many moments that tugged on the heartstrings, and put a blush on my face. Highly recommend this one, it has all the feels, and then some!"—Red's Romance Reviews
"I loved every moment of this book."—Crystal Blogs Books