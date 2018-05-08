Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Now or Never
Get ready for all the feels in this sexy, “emotionally charged” (Library Journal) romance about a bad boy hockey player who wants a second chance to win the heart of his high school crush.
All Winnie Braddock wants is a quiet place to be alone and time to heal her battered heart. But the refuge she’d hoped for in her family’s summer cottage is destroyed when she gets there to find Holden Hendricks literally camped out in the driveway. He made her life hell when they were kids, and despite what he says, it doesn’t look like much has changed. She doesn’t care if her brother hired Holden to renovate the house this winter; she wants him gone.
You miss 100 percent of the shots you never take. Holden knows that hockey saying all too well. After all, he could have gone pro if he hadn’t messed up so much as a kid. But now he’s desperate to prove he’s changed for the better, especially to Winnie Braddock. As the two work together to fix up the cottage piece by piece, they realize that perhaps they can give each other the new beginning they’ve both been waiting for — if they’re just willing to take the shot.
“A sexy and entertaining enemies-to-lovers romance with real emotional depth…truly moving and deeply romantic.” –Frolic
“The characters are so genuine, their relationship so realistic, that I felt like I was living it along with them…It’s the type of story that will get you hooked on the genre and begging for more…I loved this couple so much!”
–Lady with a Quill, “A Favorite Book of 2019”
“Victoria Denault has a real talent in writing romance that will touch your heart, as well as make you laugh out loud…Now or Never is a total 5-star read that will have you completely hooked from start to finish!”
–Steph and Chris Book Review
“The character-driven premise is engaging and spirited; the characters are broken, flirty and real; the romance is moving and emotional.”
–The Reading Café
What readers are saying about Now or Never…
“A beautiful story of healing, redemption, and the power of believing in each other.”
“Fantastic and enjoyable.”
“This book will give you all the feels.”
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use