Orders over $45 ship FREE

Big
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Big

by Vashti Harrison

Regular Price $19.99

Regular Price $24.99 CAD

Hardcover
Hardcover

Regular Price $19.99

Regular Price $24.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around May 2, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

May 2, 2023

Page Count

60 Pages

Publisher

Little Brown Young Readers Logo

ISBN-13

9780316353229

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Social Themes / Emotions & Feelings

Description

Filled with truth, beauty, joy, and acceptance, this is a tour de force from bestselling and award-winning creator Vashti Harrison. 

The first picture book written and illustrated by award-winning and creator Vashti Harrison traces a child’s journey to self-love and shows the power of words to both hurt and heal. With spare text and exquisite illustrations, this emotional exploration of being big in a world that prizes small is a tender portrayal of how you can stand out and feel invisible at the same time.
 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less