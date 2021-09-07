The Night They Vanished
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

The Night They Vanished

by Vanessa Savage

Hachette Audio logo

Buy Now:

Apple Audible Kobo Libro.fm See All

Audiobook Downloadable / ISBN-13: 9781668604700

USD: $25.98  /  CAD: $32.98

ON SALE: May 3rd 2022

Genre: Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Suspense

Select a format:

Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged
Trade Paperback
In Vanessa Savage's latest thriller a woman explores a website that gives virtual access to the darkest places in Britainthe sites of some of the most notorious crimesbut when she discovers crimes that haven't yet occurred will she become next?

 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Praise

"Dark and thoroughly compulsive . . . a definite up-all-nighter."—Kate Hamer, author of The Girl in the Red Coat, on The Woods
"Gripping."—Daily Mail, on The Woods
"One of the best psychological thrillers of 2019"—Bookriot on A Woman in the Dark
"Savage carefully sustains the growing tension to the final twist. Psychological thriller fans will be rewarded."—Publishers Weekly on The Woman in the Dark
Read More Read Less