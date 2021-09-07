The Night They Vanished

In Vanessa Savage's latest thriller a woman explores a website that gives virtual access to the darkest places in Britain—the sites of some of the most notorious crimes—but when she discovers crimes that haven't yet occurred will she become next?
"Dark and thoroughly compulsive . . . a definite up-all-nighter."—Kate Hamer, author of The Girl in the Red Coat, on The Woods
"Gripping."—Daily Mail, on The Woods
"One of the best psychological thrillers of 2019"—Bookriot on A Woman in the Dark
"Savage carefully sustains the growing tension to the final twist. Psychological thriller fans will be rewarded."—Publishers Weekly on The Woman in the Dark