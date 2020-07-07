Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Mysterious Benedict Society Series Omnibus

The Mysterious Benedict Society Series Omnibus

by

A bindup of the New York Times bestselling series by Trenton Lee Stewart

Catch up on the adventures of the Mysterious Benedict Society with this electronic bindup, which includes the four books in the New York Times bestselling series, The Mysterious Benedict Society, The Mysterious Benedict Society and the Perilous Journey, The Mysterious Benedict Society and the Prisoner’s Dilemma, The Mysterious Benedict Society and the Riddle of Ages, as well as the prequel, The Extraordinary Education of Nicholas Benedict.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Mysteries & Detective Stories

On Sale: August 4th 2020

Price: $41.99 / $53.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 2256

ISBN-13: 9780759554542

ebook
Edition: Digital original

What's Inside

