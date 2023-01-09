“[A] richly detailed adventure, full of magic, wonder, and danger, that will be remembered long after the last page is read.”

—The BN Kids Blog



“With this strong return to the Jumbies series, Baptiste engages all the senses, from the taste of sweet oranges to the scent of salty air . . . [Corinne’s] determination, compassion, and bravery will inspire readers to face down any challenges crossing their paths. Baptiste carefully represents Caribbean diversity . . . A tremendous return.”

—Kirkus Reviews, starred review



“Baptiste continues to successfully blend fantastical and realistic elements, punctuating the plot with true and terrifying details, such as the speed and level of a hurricane’s physical destruction, without impeding the Caribbean folktale motifs that underscore the series. Packed with action, the narrative sacrifices not an ounce of emotional authenticity; readers will be as enthralled by the hearten­ing tenacity and perseverance of friendship and community as by the jumbies and humans confronting a dangerous deity. Considerations of the struggles of refugees and the importance of standing up for the vulnerable are especially timely in this propulsive and engaging story.”

—The Horn Book Magazine



“The Jumbie God’s Revenge is an even more amazing installment in this middle-grade fantasy/horror series . . . Filled with action/adventure and a magical world, this book is a quick and engaging read . . . Unique, engrossing, and fully developed, this action/adventure/fantasy/horror series is perfect for the middle grade audience . . . Highly recommend for middle-grade readers who enjoy brave heroines, facing the odds, and magic.”

—YA Books Central



“As in the previous books, Baptiste tells an action-packed adventure story that resonates emotionally and intellectually. She weaves in threads about family and friendship and forgiveness, responsibility and love and loss and bravery; she touches on scapegoating and the plight of refugees and the importance of standing up for others, whether it be physically or verbally. And, as in the previous books, she does all that with warmth and humor and nuance.”

—Bookshelves of Doom



