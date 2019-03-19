Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Rich Dad Advisors: Tax-Free Wealth, 2nd Edition

Rich Dad Advisors: Tax-Free Wealth, 2nd Edition

How to Build Massive Wealth by Permanently Lowering Your Taxes

by

Read by

***Now Updated for the New Tax Laws!***

Tax-Free Wealth is about tax planning concepts and how to use tax laws to your benefit. Tom explains how the tax laws work and how they are designed to reduce you taxes – not to increase them. The audiobook explains how to use the tax laws to your advantage and in ways that will support business owners’ vision and growth plans for their companies.

Once listeners understand the basic principles of tax reduction, they can being, immediately, reducing their taxes to the point where, enentually, they may even be able to legally eliminate income taxes and drastically reduce other taxes.
Read More

Genre: Nonfiction / Business & Economics / Personal Finance / Taxation

On Sale: April 2nd 2019

Price: $24.98

ISBN-13: 9781549181276

Hachette Audio logo
Audiobook Downloadable
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Edition: Unabridged

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews