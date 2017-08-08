Tom Wheelwright, CPA

Tom Wheelwright, CPA, is the creative force behind ProVision, a strategic CPA firm, and one of Robert Kiyosaki’s team of Rich Dad Advisors. For more than thirty years, Tom has devised innovative tax, business, and wealth strategies for sophisticated investors and business owners in the manufacturing, real estate and high tech fields.



Tom’s background includes a variety of professional experience ranging from Big 4 accounting, where he managed the professional training for thousands of CPAs at Ernst & Young’s National Tax Department, to in-house tax advisor for a Fortune 1000 company.



About Rich Dad Advisors



The Rich Dad Advisor series is the comprehensive, ‘how-to’ companion series to Robert Kiyosaki’s international blockbuster Rich Dad Poor Dad which is recognized as the #1 Personal Finance book of all time. The Rich Dad Advisor series, which has sold over two million copies globally, are timely and accessible books written by legal, tax and business experts selected by Kiyosaki as his Advisors.