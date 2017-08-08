Tom Wheelwright, CPA
Tom Wheelwright, CPA, is the creative force behind ProVision, a strategic CPA firm, and one of Robert Kiyosaki’s team of Rich Dad Advisors. For more than thirty years, Tom has devised innovative tax, business, and wealth strategies for sophisticated investors and business owners in the manufacturing, real estate and high tech fields.Read More
Tom’s background includes a variety of professional experience ranging from Big 4 accounting, where he managed the professional training for thousands of CPAs at Ernst & Young’s National Tax Department, to in-house tax advisor for a Fortune 1000 company.
About Rich Dad Advisors
The Rich Dad Advisor series is the comprehensive, ‘how-to’ companion series to Robert Kiyosaki’s international blockbuster Rich Dad Poor Dad which is recognized as the #1 Personal Finance book of all time. The Rich Dad Advisor series, which has sold over two million copies globally, are timely and accessible books written by legal, tax and business experts selected by Kiyosaki as his Advisors.
Tom’s background includes a variety of professional experience ranging from Big 4 accounting, where he managed the professional training for thousands of CPAs at Ernst & Young’s National Tax Department, to in-house tax advisor for a Fortune 1000 company.
About Rich Dad Advisors
The Rich Dad Advisor series is the comprehensive, ‘how-to’ companion series to Robert Kiyosaki’s international blockbuster Rich Dad Poor Dad which is recognized as the #1 Personal Finance book of all time. The Rich Dad Advisor series, which has sold over two million copies globally, are timely and accessible books written by legal, tax and business experts selected by Kiyosaki as his Advisors.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Rich Dad Advisors: Tax-Free Wealth
Tax-Free Wealth is about tax planning concepts and how to use tax laws to your benefit. Tom explains how the tax laws work and how…
Choose the Right Tax Advisor and Preparer
Your tax advisor can save you a lot of money. Choose the right one!A selection from the bestselling Rich Dad Advisors: Tax Free Wealth.