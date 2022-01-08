Mister Rogers – Now, More Than Ever
Mister Rogers – Now, More Than Ever

Narrator Tom Bergeron

Producer Dennis Scott

Read by David Newell

Read by Maxwell King

Read by Joel Dulberg

Read by Cory Geishauser

Read by Julie D. Saltman

Read by The Cowsills

Read by Jim Brickman

Read by Kellie Pickler

Read by Lee Greenwood

Read by Jaci Velasquez

Read by Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis

With many other friends and fans of Mister Rogers

Audiobook Downloadable / ISBN-13: 9781668606551

ON SALE: March 1st 2022

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Self-help / Personal Growth / Success

Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged

Ask anyone and they’ll tell you, “We need Mister Rogers more than ever.” This audio collection features interviews with fans, friends, and colleagues whose lives were changed by the simple wisdom and kindness of Fred Rogers. For the first time you’ll hear both celebrities and everyday people tell their stories of how Mister Rogers affected them and, in some cases, even saved their lives.
As incredible as it may sound, Fred Rogers personally answered every letter he received. Hearing his words read aloud and the heartfelt gratitude from people who experienced his kindness first hand make this a one-of-a-kind audio presentation. Hosted by beloved TV personality Tom Bergeron, it will touch you and help you believe, as Fred Rogers did, that all of us are special.

