Bloodsworth
Bloodsworth

The True Story of the First Death Row Inmate Exonerated by DNA Evidence

by Tim Junkin

Oct 14, 2005

304 Pages

9781565127104

Nonfiction / True Crime / General

Fans of Serial and Making a Murderer, meet Kirk Bloodsworth, the first death row inmate exonerated by DNA evidence.
 
Charged with the rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl in 1984, Bloodsworth was tried, convicted, and sentenced to die in Maryland's gas chamber. From the beginning, he proclaimed his innocence, but when he was granted a new trial because his prosecutors improperly withheld evidence, the second trial also resulted in conviction.
 
Bloodsworth read every book on criminal law in the prison library and persuaded a new lawyer to petition for the then-innovative DNA testing. After nine years in one of the harshest prisons in America, Bloodsworth was vindicated by DNA evidence.
 
Intense and hard-hitting, Bloodsworth is the story of a man’s tireless fight against a justice system that failed him.
 

Praise

"Kirk Bloodsworth is an American Josef K., an icon of a system that failed him--and justice--at every turn." —The Washington Post Book World
