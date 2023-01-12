Free shipping on orders $35+
Bloodsworth
The True Story of the First Death Row Inmate Exonerated by DNA Evidence
Description
Fans of Serial and Making a Murderer, meet Kirk Bloodsworth, the first death row inmate exonerated by DNA evidence.
Charged with the rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl in 1984, Bloodsworth was tried, convicted, and sentenced to die in Maryland's gas chamber. From the beginning, he proclaimed his innocence, but when he was granted a new trial because his prosecutors improperly withheld evidence, the second trial also resulted in conviction.
Bloodsworth read every book on criminal law in the prison library and persuaded a new lawyer to petition for the then-innovative DNA testing. After nine years in one of the harshest prisons in America, Bloodsworth was vindicated by DNA evidence.
Intense and hard-hitting, Bloodsworth is the story of a man’s tireless fight against a justice system that failed him.
What's Inside
Praise
"Kirk Bloodsworth is an American Josef K., an icon of a system that failed him--and justice--at every turn." —The Washington Post Book World