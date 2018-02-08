Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Are You There God? It's Me, Margarita
More Cocktails with a Literary Twist
Tim Federle’s Tequila Mockingbird has become one of the world’s bestselling cocktail books and resonated with bartenders and book clubs everywhere.
Now in this much anticipated follow-up, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margarita, Federle has shaken up 49 all-new, all-delicious drink recipes paired with his trademark puns and clever commentary on more of history’s most beloved books, as well as bar bites, drinking games, and whimsical illustrations throughout.
Cocktails include:
- Fifty Shades of Grey Goose
- The Handmaid’s Ale
- Little Soused on the Prairie
- Tender Is the Nightcap
- A Room With Vermouth
- Go Get a Scotch, Man
- As I Lay Drinking
and much more!
