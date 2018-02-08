Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Are You There God? It's Me, Margarita

More Cocktails with a Literary Twist

by

Illustrated by

Literature, puns, and alcohol collide in this clever follow-up to Tequila Mockingbird, the world’s bestselling cocktail recipes book.

Tim Federle’s Tequila Mockingbird has become one of the world’s bestselling cocktail books and resonated with bartenders and book clubs everywhere.

Now in this much anticipated follow-up, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margarita, Federle has shaken up 49 all-new, all-delicious drink recipes paired with his trademark puns and clever commentary on more of history’s most beloved books, as well as bar bites, drinking games, and whimsical illustrations throughout.

Cocktails include:
  • Fifty Shades of Grey Goose
  • The Handmaid’s Ale
  • Little Soused on the Prairie
  • Tender Is the Nightcap
  • A Room With Vermouth
  • Go Get a Scotch, Man
  • As I Lay Drinking
    and much more!
Genre: Cooking / Cooking / Beverages / Alcoholic / Bartending

On Sale: October 9th 2018

Price: $4.99 / $6.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 144

ISBN-13: 9780762464142

Meet The Author: Tim Federle

Tim Federle is the award-winning author of one of the world’s best-selling cocktail recipe books, Tequila Mockingbird, as well as the Hollywood-themed spin-off Gone with the Gin, and the novelty board book Hickory Daiquiri Dock. His most recent book, Life Is Like a Musical, is a guide to life based on his experiences on Broadway. Declared “a prolific scribe whose breezy wit isn’t bound to a single genre” by the Huffington Post, Tim also writes screenplays and novels. A native of San Francisco who grew up in Pittsburgh, Tim now divides his time between New York and the internet.

