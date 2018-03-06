Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Rock Rebel
He’s a rock star with a secret, she’s a pop princess with a painful past – can their forbidden romance survive, or will their lies destroy them both?
I’ve earned my bad reputation.
A few years ago, I was New York City’s hottest classical music prodigy. But I wanted something else, something more. So I chased my real dream, and now… I’m rock royalty. Dax Hughes, lead guitarist of Nothing but Trouble. But to my family and former Juilliard classmates, I’m an outcast. A misfit. A rebel.
They’re not entirely wrong. I don’t give a damn what other people think, and I’m all for breaking the rules… except when it comes to our new opening act, Verity Moore.
Rock gods don’t tour with pop princesses.
It’s not personal. Actually, under that fallen diva reputation, Verity’s incredibly talented. And her fiery redheaded personality is… intriguing. But I’m convinced the skeletons in Verity’s closet are as scandalous as my own, and when we’re not sparring, she has a way of drawing out all those secrets I’m determined to keep hidden.
Yeah. Verity Moore is definitely off-limits . . .
But since when do I give a damn about the rules?
“Tara Leigh delivers a gripping rock-star romance that hits all the right notes and is sure to steal your heart.”-USA Today Happy Ever After on Rock Legend
“Entertaining, sexy, and heartwarming…. Fans of Kristen Callihan, Kylie Scott, and Erika Kelly will love Rock Rebel.” -Harlequin Junkie, Recommended Read
The Nothing but Trouble series:
Rock King
Rock Legend
Rock Rebel
Praise
"You will love this drama filled emotional read that is full of heated exchanges and heart-pounding romance."—Fresh Fiction on Rock King
"A solid entry to a new series sure to be a hit with fans of bad boy rockers and new adult romance."—Library Journal on Rock King