In this emotional and “gripping rock-star romance that hits all the right notes” (USA Today Happy Ever After), a damaged bad boy fights for a second chance with the love of his life.





I’m no Prince Charming.





Most people know me as the drummer for Nothing but Trouble. Depending who you ask, I’m also a playboy, a loner, the life of the party, a screw-up, or according to my fans, “The Sexiest Rock Star on the Planet.” Apparently, I’m a legend.





Am I surprised? Hell, no. It’s a reputation I’ve earned behind my drum kit and behind closed doors. No one thought foster kid Landon Cox would become famous. Infamous, maybe. Notorious, probably. But successful? Never. No one except Piper Hastings. But I had to make a choice: my woman or my career. I picked fame and fortune… and spent every damn day since pretending I don’t regret it.





Now fate’s dropped Piper back into my life. I want to believe it’s a second chance for me – for us. But while I can give her a few great nights, I can’t give Piper a future.





Because there’s a difference between a legend and a fairy tale…

Only one of them ends happily ever after.





“You will love this drama filled emotional read that is full of heated exchanges and heart-pounding romance.” –Fresh Fiction on Rock King

The Nothing but Trouble series: Rock King Rock Legend Rock Rebel



