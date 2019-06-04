Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Photos of You
Fall in love with this heartwarming and heartbreaking novel perfect “for fans of Me Before You” (Next Magazine).
When Ava Green turns twenty-eight, she discovers this will be her last birthday. The cancer she thought she’d beaten three years ago is back, only now it’s terminal and she’s not going to waste any of the time she has left. All she truly wants is the one thing she’s been dreaming of since she was a little girl: a wedding. There’s only one problem. She doesn’t have a groom.
Ava’s friends and family rally around her to help throw the wedding of her dreams — without the husband-to-be. As word spreads on social media, the bridal planning goes viral, attracting the attention of a prominent women’s magazine. And when a photographer volunteers to help document the whole event, it becomes heartbreakingly clear that it’s never too late to discover the love of your life.
Includes a reading group guide!
Edition: Unabridged
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"A deeply emotional story that will remind you that life is a gift, and it's never too late for love."—Kelly Rimmer, bestselling author of Me Without You
"Yes, you will no doubt have tears but hey, who didn't have tears when they read JoJo Moyes' Me Before You? I implore you to read this book. It will stay with you for long after you have finished the last page."—The Oxford Observer
"For fans of Me Before You."—Next Magazine
"Heart-wrenchingly romantic, this book will leave you wanting to hold your loved ones just that little bit closer."—Emma Cooper, author of The Songs of Us
"There was a life-affirming aspect that kept me turning the pages all through the day and long into the night...fresh and humorous, so honest...Many moments stole my breath and left me weeping...Highly recommended."—TheresaWrites.com