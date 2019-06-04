Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Tammy Robinson

After years spent working her way around the world, Tammy Robinson settled back in New Zealand where she married her husband Karl, and had three children. After her husband followed his dream of being a farmer and moved them all to the rural countryside, Tammy decided it was time to get serious about her own dreams of being a writer. She has since written eight novels and is working on her ninth, when the kids let her.
