Tammy Robinson
After years spent working her way around the world, Tammy Robinson settled back in New Zealand where she married her husband Karl, and had three children. After her husband followed his dream of being a farmer and moved them all to the rural countryside, Tammy decided it was time to get serious about her own dreams of being a writer. She has since written eight novels and is working on her ninth, when the kids let her.Read More
By the Author
Photos of You
Fall in love with this heartwarming and heartbreaking novel perfect "for fans of Me Before You" (Next Magazine).When Ava Green turns twenty-eight, she discovers this…