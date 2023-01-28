"This textbook for health-care practitioners and patients offers a broad survey of the physical systems, neuroscience, and chemistry of marijuana before diving into the details: how to prepare and find the correct dosage of cannabis for a list of conditions from stress to chronic pain." — Publishers Weekly



"The Wholistic Healing Guide to Cannabis offers a much-needed integrated resource on the benefits of cannabis, the human endocannabinoid system, and in-depth instructions for making remedies at home for conditions like stress, chronic pain, PTSD, insomnia, and cancer." — Foreword Reviews



“An important book and a wonderful introduction to the body's endocannabinoid system.” — Stephen Harrod Buhner, award-winning author of Herbal Antibiotics and Herbal Antivirals



“This is the best book written on the medicinal and wholistic uses of cannabis. It contains a wealth of information on all aspects of the plant and practical step-by-step instructions on making high quality medicinal products at home. Tammi Sweet brings her knowledge, love, deep insights, and humor to her writing.” — Rosemary Gladstar, best-selling author of Rosemary Gladstar’s Medicinal Herbs: A Beginner’s Guide



“The Wholistic Healing Guide to Cannabis is a beautifully written compendium on cannabis as a plant and as a medicine. Sweet has done a complete job of referencing and explaining the science, healing, and mystery of this sacred master plant. A must-read for enthusiasts as well as patients and caregivers.” — Dr. Jody E. Noé, MS, ND



“Finally, a trustworthy cannabis book! Tammi Sweet combines the practical, heart-centered approach of an herbalist with the scrupulousness of a researcher to craft a book that is profoundly useful and richly informative. She empowers readers to make potent medicine in their own kitchens and has the knowledge to explain why homemade medicine will likely be safer and more effective than expensive isolates sold in dispensaries.” — Maria Noël Groves, RH (AHG), clinical herbalist and best-selling author of Body into Balance and Grow Your Own Herbal Remedies



