Tammi Sweet, MS, LMT, is the author of The Wholistic Healing Guide to Cannabis. She is cofounder and codirector of The Heartstone Center for Earth Essentials near Ithaca, New York, where she offers workshops and classes in herbal medicine and online courses in anatomy and physiology. She holds a master’s degree in endocrinology and has been teaching anatomy and physiology to a range of students in a variety of learning environments including massage school, herbal school, and college for the past 30 years.