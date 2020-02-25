Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Time Between Us
Fresh, exciting, and deeply romantic, Time Between Us is a stunning and spellbinding debut from an extraordinary new talent in YA fiction.
“A beautifully written, unique love story.” –Melissa Marr, New York Times best-selling author of The Wicked Lovelyseries
“The story will hold readers with its twists and turns, present and future; its love, sadness, and anger; and especially, its surprising secrets.” — Booklist
“A warm, time-bending romance [that] will have readersrooting for the couple that keeps daring fate.” — Publishers Weekly
“Time Between Us is the very best kind of love story –heart-pounding, intense, and unputdownable!” — Elizabeth Scott, author ofBloom and Perfect You
