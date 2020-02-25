Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Anna and Bennett were never supposed to meet: she lives in 1995 Chicago and he lives in 2012 San Francisco. But Bennett’s unique ability to travel through time and space brings him into Anna’s life, and with him, a new world of adventure and possibility. As their relationship deepens, they face the reality that time might knock Bennett back where he belongs, even as a devastating crisis throws everything they believe into question. Against a ticking clock, Anna and Bennett are forced to ask themselves how far they can push the bounds of fate-and what consequences they can bear in order to stay together.

Fresh, exciting, and deeply romantic, Time Between Us is a stunning and spellbinding debut from an extraordinary new talent in YA fiction.

“A beautifully written, unique love story.” –Melissa Marr, New York Times best-selling author of The Wicked Lovelyseries

“The story will hold readers with its twists and turns, present and future; its love, sadness, and anger; and especially, its surprising secrets.” — Booklist

“A warm, time-bending romance [that] will have readersrooting for the couple that keeps daring fate.” — Publishers Weekly

“Time Between Us is the very best kind of love story –heart-pounding, intense, and unputdownable!” — Elizabeth Scott, author ofBloom and Perfect You

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Fantasy & Magic

On Sale: October 16th 2012

Price: $17.99

Page Count: 384

ISBN-13: 9781423168409

ebook
