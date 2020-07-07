When a Woman Prays Journal

When a woman prays, something wonderful happens. Not just to the person for whom the prayers are spoken, but also for the person praying.



Prayer changes things. It is a stress-reliever. It’s a chain-breaker. It’s a peace-bringer, and it’s necessary for every child of God no matter their age or experience.





Throughout history, women have been especially powerful in taking up the mantle of prayer. It is largely the prayers of women that establish the spiritual sanctuary of their family. Praying women warriors fight against oppression and injustice. Their prayers defend the innocent and the untrained. And through their prayers they are seen as shining examples in the darkness of the world.





This journal gives you the space to write out your prayers and note how they are answered. It will give you a place to continue your progressive march of empowerment by dreaming like your daughters and praying like your grandmothers.