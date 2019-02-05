In Crushing, #1 New York Times bestselling author T.D. Jakes wrestled with the age-old questions: Why do the righteous suffer? Where is God in all the injustice?





Now, in Daily Readings from Crushing, Bishop Jakes wants to encourage you that God uses difficult, crushing experiences to prepare you for unexpected blessings. If you are faithful through suffering, you will be surprised by God’s joy, comforted by His peace, and fulfilled with His purpose.





This daily devotional will inspire you through 90 days of scriptural wisdom and reflection to have hope, even in your most difficult moments. If you trust in God and lean on Him during setbacks, He will lead you through.