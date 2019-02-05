Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Daily Readings from Crushing
90 Devotions to Reveal How God Turns Pressure into Power
Learn how God prepares you for His divine purposes and find strength and grace during life’s greatest struggles with this insightful 90-day devotional.Read More
In Crushing, #1 New York Times bestselling author T.D. Jakes wrestled with the age-old questions: Why do the righteous suffer? Where is God in all the injustice?
Now, in Daily Readings from Crushing, Bishop Jakes wants to encourage you that God uses difficult, crushing experiences to prepare you for unexpected blessings. If you are faithful through suffering, you will be surprised by God’s joy, comforted by His peace, and fulfilled with His purpose.
This daily devotional will inspire you through 90 days of scriptural wisdom and reflection to have hope, even in your most difficult moments. If you trust in God and lean on Him during setbacks, He will lead you through.
