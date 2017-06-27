Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Earliest Relationship

The Earliest Relationship

Parents, Infants, And The Drama Of Early Attachment

by

by

The world-renowned pediatrician, T. Berry Brazelton, and Bertrand G. Cramer, psychoanalyst and pioneer in infant psychiatry, have combined lifetimes of research and practice to write the definitive work on early parent/child relationships. Praised and welcomed by all those who work with new parents–pediatricians, nurses, psychologists, psychiatrists, and social workers–the book will be a valuable resource for concerned and curious parents.
Read More

Genre: Nonfiction / Psychology / Developmental / Child

On Sale: August 15th 1991

Price: $17.99 / $22.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 272

ISBN-13: 9780201567649

Trade Paperback
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews