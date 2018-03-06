Swifty McVay Presents: The Seventh Star

THE SEVENTH STAR is a deeply personal, unflinching and unapologetic memoir that sheds light on an intense childhood spent on Detroit’s notorious West 7 Mile, the pivotal role that the area’s hip hop scene played, and the rise to national prominence Swifty McVay and his peers experienced after the massive mainstream success of the group D12.

Ondre Moore, better known by his stage name Swift – or Swifty McVay – speaks plainly here, telling the inside story of how the members of D12 met and how their relationships have evolved throughout the years. He describes D12’s close connection and initially mixed reaction to a then little-known rapper, Marshall Mathers III, better known as Eminem.