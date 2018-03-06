Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Swifty McVay Presents: The Seventh Star

The Autobiography Of Ondré Moore

by

Read by

Edited by

THE SEVENTH STAR is a deeply personal, unflinching and unapologetic memoir that sheds light on an intense childhood spent on Detroit’s notorious West 7 Mile, the pivotal role that the area’s hip hop scene played, and the rise to national prominence Swifty McVay and his peers experienced after the massive mainstream success of the group D12.

Ondre Moore, better known by his stage name Swift – or Swifty McVay – speaks plainly here, telling the inside story of how the members of D12 met and how their relationships have evolved throughout the years. He describes D12’s close connection and initially mixed reaction to a then little-known rapper, Marshall Mathers III, better known as Eminem.

But Swifty also details the significant struggles each of them overcame in their personal and professional lives – including the bleak and brutal deaths of group members Bugz and Proof – as they rose through the ranks in the demanding world of rap. Finding anchors in sobriety and spirituality, Swifty continues to challenge himself creatively as he releases solo albums and tours today.

THE SEVENTH STAR is the unique story of an artist finding his voice in America’s heartland, succinctly and intimately told by a creative powerhouse in the world of hip hop.

THE SEVENTH STAR also includes a 7 track EP that reflects on the life of Swifty McVay. The EP has artist features from Obie Trice, MRX SX, Lil David Ruffin, Tristan Lee, and Maestro and production from JustChillBeat, Silent Riot, MRK SX, and Dame Grease. The Seventh Star project was executive produced by LaBront “LB” Askew.
1.Star Is Born feat Lil David Ruffin &
Tristan Lee
Produced by JustChillBeat
2. HipHop
(State Of Mind)
Produced by JustChillBeat
3. Fast Life
Produced by Dame Grease
4. Thinking feat Maestro
Produced by Silent Riot
5. Memory Lane
Produced by Silent Riot
6. Chains feat
Tristan Lee
Produced by MRK SX
7. WhatUpDoe feat Obie Trice & MRK SX
Produced by JustChillBeat

 

 
Genre: Nonfiction / Biography & Autobiography / Entertainment & Performing Arts

On Sale: July 10th 2018

Price: $19.98

ISBN-13: 9781478969822

Hachette Audio logo
Audiobook Downloadable
Edition: Unabridged

RELEASE ANNOUNCEMENT

New York, NY (June 29, 2018) — THE SEVENTH STAR, the laconic, unflinching memoir by Swifty McVay, Detroit-based rapper and member of the legendary hip-hop group D12, will be published by Hachette Audio in original audiobook format on July 10, 2018.

 

Read by the author himself, listeners will embark on a journey that takes them from Swift’s intense childhood on Detroit’s notorious West 7 Mile, to the highs and lows of fame that he and his peers experienced as D12 rose to national prominence. Fans of hip-hop and rap will listen rapt as McVay pulls back the curtain to describe the familial connection between D12 members, including their initial mixed reaction to a then little-known young rapper named Marshall Mathers III (aka: Eminem).

 

But THE SEVENTH STAR is more than a typical music memoir. It’s a story told with raw immediacy, about the significant struggles McVay faced and overcame — including the bleak and brutal deaths of group members Bugz and Proof — as D12 rose through the ranks. Anchoring himself in sobriety and spirituality, McVay continues to challenge himself to this day, as he tells listeners the intimate story of finding his voice and continuing to share his music’s message from America’s heartland.

 

“To tell my life story took a big boulder off my back. I wanted people to know that no matter what trials and tribulations you go through in life that held you back spiritually or mentally, time heals all wounds and there is always light at the end of the tunnel if you stay strong and keep the faith and believe in yourself” said McVay of completing work on THE SEVENTH STAR.

 

Uniquely, THE SEVENTH STAR audiobook also includes a full 7-track music EP reflecting on the life journey of McVay, featuring various artists including Obie Trice, MRX SX, Lil David Ruffin, and Tristan Lee. The audiobook and album were executive produced by LaBront “LB” Askew, who said “My inspiration and goal while executive producing the project was for Swifty to be able to tell his story in a unique and innovative way and I had a vision of doing that through a combination of book, song, and poetry all in one. I wanted the project to be a trailblazer and The Seventh Star definitely sets the standard.”

 

THE SEVENTH STAR will be available wherever audiobooks and music are sold online, including iTunes, Google Play, Audiobooks.com, Audible, Downpour, Libro.fm, eStories, and more.

 

Hachette Audio Contact:

Megan Fitzpatrick

megan.fitzpatrick@hbgusa.com

212.364.1329

