Swifty McVay Presents: The Seventh Star

New York, NY (June 29, 2018) — THE SEVENTH STAR, the laconic, unflinching memoir by Swifty McVay, Detroit-based rapper and member of the legendary hip-hop group D12, will be published by Hachette Audio in original audiobook format on July 10, 2018.
Read by the author himself, listeners will embark on a journey that takes them from Swift’s intense childhood on Detroit’s notorious West 7 Mile, to the highs and lows of fame that he and his peers experienced as D12 rose to national prominence. Fans of hip-hop and rap will listen rapt as McVay pulls back the curtain to describe the familial connection between D12 members, including their initial mixed reaction to a then little-known young rapper named Marshall Mathers III (aka: Eminem).
But THE SEVENTH STAR is more than a typical music memoir. It’s a story told with raw immediacy, about the significant struggles McVay faced and overcame — including the bleak and brutal deaths of group members Bugz and Proof — as D12 rose through the ranks. Anchoring himself in sobriety and spirituality, McVay continues to challenge himself to this day, as he tells listeners the intimate story of finding his voice and continuing to share his music’s message from America’s heartland.
“To tell my life story took a big boulder off my back. I wanted people to know that no matter what trials and tribulations you go through in life that held you back spiritually or mentally, time heals all wounds and there is always light at the end of the tunnel if you stay strong and keep the faith and believe in yourself” said McVay of completing work on THE SEVENTH STAR.
Uniquely, THE SEVENTH STAR audiobook also includes a full 7-track music EP reflecting on the life journey of McVay, featuring various artists including Obie Trice, MRX SX, Lil David Ruffin, and Tristan Lee. The audiobook and album were executive produced by LaBront “LB” Askew, who said “My inspiration and goal while executive producing the project was for Swifty to be able to tell his story in a unique and innovative way and I had a vision of doing that through a combination of book, song, and poetry all in one. I wanted the project to be a trailblazer and The Seventh Star definitely sets the standard.”
THE SEVENTH STAR will be available wherever audiobooks and music are sold online, including iTunes, Google Play, Audiobooks.com, Audible, Downpour, Libro.fm, eStories, and more.
