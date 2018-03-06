Swifty McVay

Swifty McVay is a rapper from Detroit, Michigan and a member of the legendary group D12. In 1995 to 1997 Swift was in another Detroit rap group called “Da Rabeez” that dropped a Maxi single under RobbinsEnt/BMG records, the group later disbanded. Swifty then worked with D12 . He has appeared on all of D12’s albums. Swifty has 6 Solo albums,3 Mixtapes, and a host of features/songs with several HipHop artist; he featured in 3 movies including the Longest Yard staring Adam Sandler and performed in several theatricle stage plays.





