The San Francisco Chronicle called the first edition of Natural Menopause ”the most authoritative and wide-ranging explanation of the basics of menopause yet published.” Now in this newly revised edition, authors Susan Perry and Kate O'Hanlan include all the latest information on hormone replacement therapy and breast cancer, as well as new studies on menopause and osteoporosis, heart disease, Alzheimer's, depression, exercise, diet and malnutrition, natural remedies, skin patches, and much more.Without minimizing the discomfort many women experience, Perry and O'Hanlan show that good nutrition, a good exercise program, and good sex are often the best prescriptions—and that hormone replacement therapy carries risks and should be taken only after careful and informed deliberation. Natural Menopause is the comprehensive reference every woman should turn to before and during menopause for a safe and healthy passage.