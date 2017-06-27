How To Survive A Training Assignment

As a supervisor, manager, engineer, or technical expert, you may often be asked to pass on your important knowledge and skill to other people in your organization. This convenient handbook provides everything you need to know to succeed with these occasional or routine training assignments. Formatted for easy reference, and avoiding jargon or heavy doses of theory, this unique volume lays out the basics of training, including:the characteristics of the adult learnertraining objectives and why they are importanthow to design a training programwhen and how to use different instructional techniquesselecting the right visual aidcreating lesson planshow to give an effective presentationdrawing on subject matter expertsevaluating and giving feedbackAlong with practical tips and examples, author Steven Ellis, also provides extensive checklists, a summary of each chapter's main points, and a list of references and materials—everything to help you from start to finish.