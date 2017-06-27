Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Steven K. Ellis
Stephen K. Ellis is the president of Renaissance Center Associates, a quality, management and training consulting firm in Spring City, Pennsylvania. He is an experienced trainer, program designer and process consultant; and over the last twenty years has conducted numerous train-the-trainer, group problem-solving, and team building sessions.
By the Author
How To Survive A Training Assignment
As a supervisor, manager, engineer, or technical expert, you may often be asked to pass on your important knowledge and skill to other people in…