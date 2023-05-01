Go to Hachette Book Group home

Search

Site Preferences

Show prices in:

Promotion

Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23

The 9th Man

The 9th Man Open the full-size image

Contributors

By Steve Berry

By Grant Blackwood

Formats and Prices

Price

$19.99

Price

$25.99 CAD

Format

Format:

  1. Trade Paperback $19.99 $25.99 CAD
  2. ebook $14.99 $19.99 CAD
  3. Hardcover $29.00 $37.00 CAD
  4. Audiobook Download (Unabridged)
  5. Audiobook CD (Unabridged) $45.00 $57.00 CAD

Also available from:

From the New York Times bestselling author of the Cotton Malone series comes a thrilling, action-packed historical adventure that sends Luke Daniels on an international manhunt for the truth about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

Luke Daniels is in London, between assignments with the Magellan Billet, when he receives a frantic call from an old friend.  Jillian Stein is in trouble.  She made a mistake and now her life may be in danger.  She needs Luke’s help.  Immediately.  Racing to Belgium Luke quickly finds that she was right.  A shadow team of highly-trained operatives are there on the hunt.  Intervening, he finds himself embroiled in a war between two determined sides—one seeking the truth, the other trying to escape the past—a war that has already claimed one life and is about to claim more.   

Thomas Rowland is a Washington insider, a kingmaker, problem-solver, but also a man with a past.  For him everything turns with what happened on November 22, 1963 in Dallas, Texas.  What history has recorded is wrong.  There is more to the story, much more, and Thomas Rowland is at the center of that terrible reality.  But forces are working against him, and Rowland will do anything to keep the world from learning what actually happened on that fateful day, including killing Luke, Jillian and anyone else who might be a threat. 

In a race from Belgium, to Luxembourg, to the bayous of Louisiana and the Wyoming wilderness, to a final confrontation in the Bahamas, Luke Daniels confronts a series of shocking truths which not only rewrite history but will forever change his own life—as he comes face to face with the ninth man.

Genre:

On Sale
Jan 16, 2024
Page Count
400 pages
Publisher
Grand Central Publishing
ISBN-13
9781538721087

You May Also Like

The Last Kingdom
The Last Kingdom $29.00 $37.00 CAD
The Omega Factor
The Omega Factor $17.99 $22.99 CAD
From a Paris Balcony
From a Paris Balcony $12.99 $16.99 CAD
Blind Tiger
Blind Tiger $17.99 $22.99 CAD
Underground Airlines
Underground Airlines $15.99 $20.99 CAD

Steve Berry

About the Author

Steve Berry is the New York Times and #1 internationally bestselling author of seventeen Cotton Malone novels, five stand-alone thrillers, and several works of short fiction. He has over twenty-five million books in print, translated into forty-one languages. With his wife, Elizabeth, he is the founder of History Matters, an organization dedicated to historical preservation. He serves as an emeritus member of the Smithsonian Libraries Advisory Board and was a founding member of International Thriller Writers, formerly serving as its co-president.

Learn more about this author

Grant Blackwood

About the Author

Learn more about this author

Luke Daniels

The 9th Man
The 9th Man