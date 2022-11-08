Use EARLYBIRD for 15% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+

The 9th Man
The 9th Man

by Steve Berry

by Grant Blackwood

Regular Price $14.99

Regular Price $18.99 CAD

ebook
Hardcover
ebook
Hardcover

Regular Price $14.99

Regular Price $18.99 CAD

the product is expected to ship on or around July 11, 2023.

On Sale

Jul 11, 2023

Page Count

400 Pages

Publisher

Grand Central Publishing Logo

ISBN-13

9781538721063

Genre

Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Historical

Description

From New York Times bestselling author Steve Berry with Grant Blackwood, an action-packed historical thriller featuring Luke Daniels from the Cotton Malone series. 

The Ninth Man is a thrilling adventure headlined by Luke Daniels. Daniels, a Magellan Billet officer and relative to a former President eager to make his own mark, tackles a theory about the 1963 Kennedy assassination, one that takes him across the United States and abroad, as powerful forces fight him every step of the way.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less