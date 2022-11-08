The 9th Man

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 11, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

From New York Times bestselling author Steve Berry with Grant Blackwood, an action-packed historical thriller featuring Luke Daniels from the Cotton Malone series.



The Ninth Man is a thrilling adventure headlined by Luke Daniels. Daniels, a Magellan Billet officer and relative to a former President eager to make his own mark, tackles a theory about the 1963 Kennedy assassination, one that takes him across the United States and abroad, as powerful forces fight him every step of the way.