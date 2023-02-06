Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Sondheim
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Sondheim

His Life, His Shows, His Legacy

by Stephen M. Silverman

Regular Price $32.99 CAD

Audiobook Download Unabridged
Hardcover
Audiobook Download Unabridged
Hardcover

Regular Price $32.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 24, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Apple Audible Kobo Libro.fm AudioBooks.com AudioBooksNow.com AudioBookstore.com Downpour.com Google Play NookAudioBooks.com

On Sale

Oct 24, 2023

Publisher

Hachette Audio logo

ISBN-13

9781668633144

Genre

Nonfiction / Performing Arts / Theater / Broadway & Musicals

Description

Lively, sophisticated, and filled with first-person tributes and glorious images, Sondheim: His Life, His Shows, His Legacy lifts the curtain on a Broadway legend—a man who stood at the pinnacle of the American musical theatre for more than sixty years.

Brimming with insights from a veritable Who's Who of Broadway Babies and complemented by more than two hundred color and black-and-white images, Sondheim: His Life, His Shows, His Legacy offers a witty, multidimensional look at the musical genius behind Company, Follies, A Little Night Music, Into the Woods, Sunday in the Park with George, Sweeney Todd, and the landmark West Side Story and Gypsy.

Exploring the unique bond between Sondheim and his audiences, author Stephen M. Silverman further examines the challenging Sondheim works that continue to develop devoted new followings: Anyone Can Whistle, Pacific Overtures, Merrily We Roll Along, Assassins, and Passion.

The result isa lavish, highly engrossing documentation of the dynamic force who reshaped twentieth-century American musical history.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less