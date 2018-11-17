Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Magebane
Magic is the only weapon against the gods in the powerful final novel of this epic fantasy trilogy about battlemages and sorcerers in a world that fears their powers.Read More
A plague rages in the streets of Perizzi. City guards rally to deal with riots while the young magicians of the Tower pool their healing powers to find a cure.
Elsewhere, new alliances are formed to stem the rising darkness strengthening a deity who feeds on pestilence and decay. Gods, Sorcerers and Battlemages must set aside the past and their vendettas to work together or risk unleashing greater suffering than they can possibly imagine…
For more from Stephen Aryan, check out:
The Age of Dread
Mageborn
Magefall
Magebane
Age of Darkness
Battlemage
Bloodmage
Chaosmage
Edition: Unabridged
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"A propulsive combination of thrills, mystery, and magic."—B&N's Sci-Fi and Fantasy Blog on Mageborn
"[Stephen Aryan] enlivens his tale with abundant politics, intrigues, double-crossings, and plot twists to keep the pacing brisk and whet readers' appetites for future installments."—Publishers Weekly on Mageborn
"A vivid and rousing adventure with the kind of magic that punches you right in the face"—Jenn Williams on Battlemage
"This is epic fantasy for readers who appreciate extra helpings of carnage with their backstabbing."—Publishers Weekly on Battlemage
"Stephen Aryan puts the epic into Epic Fantasy. This is a ground-shaking debut, full of fiery promise"—Den Patrick, on Battlemage