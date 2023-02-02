The natural skin care industry is growing, with more and more consumers seeking nontoxic, all-natural products. Now they can make their own at home, less expensively and with fewer additives.



In Pure Skin Care, best-selling author and long-time formulator of natural products Stephanie L. Tourles shares her 78 all-time favorite recipes for facial cleansers and scrubs, masks, moisturizers, and steams, along with creams, balms, and exfoliants for the entire body, all formulated to meet the most up-to-date green beauty standards. Readers will find specialized formulas for feet, hands, and sun protection, along with instructions for customizing recipes for particular skin types and easy-to-make treatments for common skin conditions like rosacea, acne, and wrinkles. This book features soothing, pampering, healing, and restorative formulas for all ages and needs.



This publication conforms to the EPUB Accessibility specification at WCAG 2.0 Level AA.

