Pure Skin Care
Pure Skin Care

Nourishing Recipes for Vibrant Skin & Natural Beauty

by Stephanie L. Tourles

Description

The natural skin care industry is growing, with more and more consumers seeking nontoxic, all-natural products. Now they can make their own at home, less expensively and with fewer additives.    
                     
In Pure Skin Care, best-selling author and long-time formulator of natural products Stephanie L. Tourles shares her 78 all-time favorite recipes for facial cleansers and scrubs, masks, moisturizers, and steams, along with creams, balms, and exfoliants for the entire body, all formulated to meet the most up-to-date green beauty standards. Readers will find specialized formulas for feet, hands, and sun protection, along with instructions for customizing recipes for particular skin types and easy-to-make treatments for common skin conditions like rosacea, acne, and wrinkles. This book features soothing, pampering, healing, and restorative formulas for all ages and needs.

