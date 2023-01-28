Free shipping on orders $35+
Naturally Bug-Free
75 Nontoxic Recipes for Repelling Mosquitoes, Ticks, Fleas, Ants, Moths & Other Pesky Insects
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around March 8, 2016. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
What's Inside
Praise
"Stephanie Tourles explains why single-chemical insecticides can be dangerous, while patiently showing how to use herbs and essential oils as potent protection from ticks, mosquitoes, and other nuisances."
— Robert Tisserand, author of Essential Oil Safety, 2nd Edition
"Stephanie Tourles unleashes creative, safe, and effective natural solutions that allow our dogs and cats to be itch-free and protected from fleas, ticks, and other pests without being exposed to harmful chemicals."
— Arden Moore, America’s Pet Health and Safety Coach and founder of Pet First Aid 4U