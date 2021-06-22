A vivid, intimate portrait of the friendship forged between Stacey Johnson Batiste and her childhood best friend, Vice President Kamala Harris—and of the community in which they were raised, and the lessons offered by those they loved and admired from childhood, through their teenage years, and up to the present day.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
“It’s my honor to have known Stacey and her family (Robert, Doris, and Ronny) since Stacey was a young girl in Berkeley. FRIENDS FROM THE BEGINNING is an articulate, heartfelt story about Stacey and Kamala Harris from their childhood to adulthood. What a role model for generations to come!”—Eddie Henderson