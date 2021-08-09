Stacey Johnson-Batiste

Stacey Johnson-Batiste is a National Sales Channel Manager at AT&T. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in Organizational Behavior from the University of San Francisco and was an honoree featured in CRNMagazine’s "The Power 100: The Most Powerful Women in the Channel" in 2018. Stacey is a loving mother to a daughter, son, and two granddaughters. She is passionate about the protection of animals and the preservation of wildlife. Her hobbies include designing and sewing clothes, golfing, gardening, fitness, and catching up with life-long friends.