Whole Beauty: Masks & Scrubs

Facial Treatments

We need to treat our facial skin with even more tenderness and grace than we do the skin on the rest of our body. It is even more susceptible to wrinkles and discoloration, and the skin around the eyes can be especially fragile. Because our face is what we see when we look in the mirror, and it is where we house many of our most powerful characteristics, I feel like we are honoring our entire being when we show devotion to this one part of our body. I love getting facial treatments from professional aestheticians, but I find these do-it-yourself facial treatments to be just as healing. And feeling the ingredients mush between your fingers and smelling the spices as you stir will activate your spirit more than anything you could buy at the store. I find it wonderfully satisfying to create a sensual, beautifying experience, full of self-love, from ingredients I already have in my kitchen.

The treatments on the following pages are gentle enough that they can be used on all skin types, but each one notes which type of skin it will be most beneficial for. All of the recipes make one treatment, so feel free to double or triple them as needed to beautify with friends.

Plumping Goddess Nectar Mask

This mask is rich, creamy, and sensuous, full of beneficial fats that can help imbue parched skin with moisture. Caring for your skin shouldn't be a clinical process, and making this mask should be a very visceral experience. Really smoosh it around and feel it with your fingers as you're mixing it.

For

Dry and mature skin types

Recommended Use

Once a week, to feed your skin and being

¼ cup avocado

¼ cup mashed banana

¼ cup raw honey

¼ cup plain yogurt

Using your fingers, mix the avocado, banana, honey, and yogurt in a bowl until they are well combined (the mixture should be a pale green). Wash your face and pat it dry, then slowly and lovingly apply the mixture. (Any leftover mask can be used on your hair and the rest of your body.) Leave on for 20 minutes, then rinse off with cool water.

Exfoliating Luscious Island Mask

Pineapples, papayas, mangoes, coconuts, and lychees don't last long in our house, but whatever we don't eat, I use to make masks. The acids in these tropical fruits are gentle exfoliators, and bromelain, an enzyme that's derived from pineapples, is really good for inflammation.

For

All skin types, though use caution if your skin is sensitive. Natural alpha hydroxy acids and enzymes are safer than chemicals, but they can still cause irritation.

Recommended Use

Once a month to leave your skin with a radiant glow

¼ cup papaya or pineapple (pineapple is stronger, but papaya seeds can also be added for extra exfoliation)

¼ cup plain yogurt

Mix the fruit and yogurt together in a bowl with a wooden spoon, using the back of the spoon to mash the fruit. It's okay if there are some chunks. Wash your face and pat it dry, then spread the mask on with your fingers. Leave on for 15 minutes, then rinse off with warm water.